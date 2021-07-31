Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Making transport sustainable in Africa

Bicycles from Pikalla bikes in Marakech Morocco   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Inspire africa

On this episode of Inspire Africa we bring you stories of some people providing solutions in the transportation or mobility sector

First in Marakesh Morocco through the use of bicycles and then in Ghana through vehicles running on clean energy. Host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi spoke with Jorge Appiah co founder of SolarTaxi Ghana.

We also hear the story of a home schooled Ghanaian consultant Rya Gemega Kuewor.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..