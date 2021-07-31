Making transport sustainable in Africa

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa we bring you stories of some people providing solutions in the transportation or mobility sector
First in Marakesh Morocco through the use of bicycles and then in Ghana through vehicles running on clean energy. Host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi spoke with Jorge Appiah co founder of SolarTaxi Ghana.
We also hear the story of a home schooled Ghanaian consultant Rya Gemega Kuewor.
