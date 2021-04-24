The Congolese woman coffee producer

Inspire Africa TV host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi (Left), Congolese entrepreneur Tisya Mukuna (on screen) -
Inspire africa
On this special episode dedicated to celebrating Africanews 5th year anniversary, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes us through the story of visual art as a tool to tackle mental health in Uganda.
We also talk American football in Ivory Coast as some young people take to the sport.
And on the interview segment, Jerry speaks to Tisya Mukuna, the Congolese woman producing Coffee in the Democratic Republic of Congo. We hear more on her Coffee brand 'La Kinoise' and what inspired her.
Follow Africanews on Instagram and send us a feedback about Inspire Africa and also suggestions on who is impacting their community and making innovation or change possible in their fields, and on the continent.
