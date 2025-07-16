Witchcraft and politics: Uganda’s election season sparks supernatural surge

As Uganda heads into its election season, some candidates are turning to unconventional methods to gain an edge. In Eastern Uganda, Rosie Mukite, a witch doctor, says she has seen a noticeable increase in visits from political hopefuls seeking supernatural help.

“When a person comes and asks me if they will go through or fail, I normally give them some medicine so they can win the election and their opponent will not go through,” she said. “There are many people coming now because of the election season.”

Witchcraft is widely practiced in Uganda and, in many areas, is woven into daily life. In the capital Kampala, it's not uncommon to see adverts from witch doctors offering to catch thieves, bring back lost lovers, and now, to help politicians win the upcoming 2026 elections.

Researcher Steven Masiga says the secrecy around this practice is expected. “In an election period nobody tells with certainty if they are winning an election,” he said. “People make contacts here and there. At least they have conduits to the witch doctor irrespective of the offices.”

However, not all candidates support such practices. Peace Khalayi, a Catholic running for Parliament, says she has resisted calls to use witchcraft to boost her campaign.

“I do not believe in going for witchcraft to go ahead of opponents,” she said. “I believe in Christianity. I focus on praying to God, fasting, and I know a breakthrough will come.”

Some witch doctors prefer to be called traditional healers, but public association with them remains controversial.