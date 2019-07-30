The rise of the use of sport bikes in Cameroon [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
On this episode, Jerry Bambi takes you on a ride with the latest inspiring stories across the continent.
Helmet, jacket and gloves on two wheelers, it’s the rise of the use of sport bikes in Cameroon. And, could robots be the answer in solving some of Africa’s urban city challenge?
Plus, a passionate month of African football has just ended, but Amy Wanday, Kenya’s social entrepreneur wants a more developed sports industry on the continent beyond football.
This is Inspire Africa.
