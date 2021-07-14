O. T. Fagbenle 'overwhelmed' by Emmy nod, talks championing diversity behind the camera

It’s a news that has ‘’bewildered’’ and ‘’overwhelmed’’ British Actor O-T Fagbenle.

On Tuesday, the actor born to Nigerian parents, got an Emmy Award nomination for his performance on the Hulu series ''The Handmaid's Tale''.

Over a Zoom call with the Associated Press from Nigeria where he was visiting family, the actor said: ‘’I mean, I'm feeling great. A bit bewildered and overwhelmed. I was with my nephews when my agent called me and was like, you know, and I'm in Nigeria, it was very loud. I was -- I couldn't really hear it. It was like I said, 'it sounds like you're saying I was nominated for an Emmy. I'm sure that's not what you're saying. I'm going to have to call you back.' And I hung up. Obviously, goodbye."

For four seasons, Fagbenle played Luke, who is the husband of June Osborne, a character portrayed by Elizabeth Moss.

"In general, my passion and kind of almost political focus is getting more diversity behind the camera. I think one of the places that just objectively and statistically we are way behind in representation is directors, producers, executive producers, studio heads and even heads of department are sometimes woefully lacking. And so I think we should try and shine a spotlight on that and really kind of recognize that we all benefit by letting this talent in and finding ways to have them engaged",

The Emmy nod comes just days after the Marvel Film Black Widow opened. Fagbenle stars as Rick Mason alongside Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff.

Though Black Widow is the biggest film Fagbenle has worked on, his next role might be his biggest.

The actor will portray Barack Obama along with Oscar winning actress Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in the upcoming Showtime series ''The First Lady'', due out later this year.