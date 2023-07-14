"Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” lands 13 Emmy nominations

Niecy Nash-Betts says she is stunned but "so happy" about the number of Emmy nominations for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” - and grateful for her own place on the list.

The actor is nominated for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, for her role as Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix series.

The nomination came hours after the actor celebrated the anniversary of another career achievement, Nash-Betts' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, awarded on 11 July 2018.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” scored 13 Emmy nominations in total, including for outstanding limited or anthology series or movie, acting nods for Evan Peters and Richard Jenkins and directing nominations for Carl Franklin and Paris Barclay.

The Emmy recognition leaves her feeling delighted on two counts, she continued.

"The first thing I feel is extremely happy that my industry has come to know me in more than one way. Sometimes you have to reintroduce yourself to people because they like to leave you where they met you. Like, 'Oh, you're a comedian, I get it.' So I'm grateful that now they know they can trust me with whatever the work is," she explained.

"Let me tell you something.I was shocked. I mean, to the point where you could have bought me for a penny and got change back. I was like, billions of people watch this? I never saw that coming. I never saw it being this phenomenon in cinema," Nash-Betts admits.

"I'm just so happy because that cast and that crew, they held us like, you know, like, like a baby egg, you know, to get us across the finish line because the work was so daunting."

The Emmy Awards ceremony is set for Monday 18 September.