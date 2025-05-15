Cannes: Tom Cruise walks red carpet for latest Mission: Impossible premiere

He is known for his stunts and action-laden films.

Actor Tom Cruise returned to Cannes for the premiere of his latest - and possibly last - "Mission: Impossible" film at the 78th International Film Festival.

The latest film, called "The Final Reckoning" sees Cruise return in the role of agent Ethan Hunt, who is tasked with finding an evil Artificial Intelligence, called "the entity" and keeping it out of the hands of villain Gabriel, who plans to unleash the AI on the world.

Actor Simon Pegg says he is always "amazed but not surprised" when he hears the plans for the new "Mission" movies.

Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Grace, an ally of Ethan Hunt (Cruise).

She agrees with Pegg that Cruise really pushed himself to the limits again. "When I was hearing about the design of the biplane sequence and the underwater sequence that I, by that point I knew that he was going push himself further than he'd ever had before. And that I had absolute faith that he would be surprising all of us around him," she smiled.

The film was shot in multiple locations - including in the depths of the Arctic, where the main hazards were the polar bears.

"The deceiving thing is they just look so cuddly and so cute that you're like, 'ah, is it really that dangerous? Yes it is," said Atwell.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" and its predecessor "Dead Reckoning" were filmed back to back.

The latest film in the series had a budget of about $400 million, while "Dead Reckoning" was about $100 million cheaper.