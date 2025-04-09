Paris hosts the 4th edition of African Cinema Days featuring Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire took center stage at African Cinema Days 2025, with over 600 participants celebrating African cinema in Paris with screenings, debates and concerts.

The event kicked off at the Club de l'Étoile with a screening of Henri Duparc's cult film Bal Poussière (1989), in its restored version.

It was an emotional opening for film fans and onlookers alike, who were delighted to (re)discover this popular Ivorian comedy that left its mark on the history of French-language cinema.

Over the course of the three days, audiences were treated to screenings of emblematic features such as La Femme au Couteau (1969) by Timité Bassori, and Wariko, le gros lot (1994) by Fadika Kramo-Lanciné.

These works are drawn from the Cinémathèque Afrique's vast catalog of over 1,800 films produced on the African continent between the 1950s and the present day.

Programming for all ages

Sunday's program at La Machine du Moulin Rouge focused on the very young, with animated films Akissi and Aya de Yopougon.

In a full house, children laughed, commented and recognized characters close to their daily lives or their roots.

“I came with my daughter to pass on our culture to her,” confided Fatou, a mother. “Growing up in France shouldn't cut her off from who we are.” Beside her, Yasmine, aged 7, remembered “Akissi qui trouve Bougou son singe”, with a big smile.

Reflection on the future of Ivorian cinema

Beyond the screenings, African Cinema Days also provided an opportunity to think about the future.

A panel entitled “Côte d'Ivoire, a new destination for African cinema?” brought together professionals from the sector, including actor and director Olivier Kissita: “There's a real dynamism. More and more institutions are taking an interest. And bridges are being built, particularly with English-speaking industries.”

Aïssa Diaby, spokesperson for Cinémathèque Afrique, recalled the challenges of conservation and transmission: “Our aim is to enable the diaspora to reappropriate these films and grasp their historical dimension.”

The festival ended in a festive atmosphere with a DJ set, a performance by comedian Sacko Camara and a much-awaited concert by singer Meiway, a key figure in Ivorian music and creator of Zoblazo.

In front of a packed and dancing audience, he delivered a generous show, bringing this edition to a brilliant close.