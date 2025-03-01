Pan-African film festival in Ouagadougou showcases bold cinema

At the Filmmakers Monument in Ouagadougou, the 29th edition of the Pan-African Film Festival has drawn a vibrant crowd of young film enthusiasts. Despite the heavy security under Captain Traoré’s military regime, the festival’s official selection stands out for its boldness and creativity.

One of the most talked-about films is All Colours of the World Are Between Black and White by Nigerian director Babatunde Apolowo, which has gained attention for its sensitive portrayal of a modern homosexual relationship set in Lagos. Apolowo expressed his surprise and excitement upon hearing that his film had been selected, especially considering the political climate. He had recently learned about a bill that would penalise homosexuality, which he feared could affect the selection process. However, he was thrilled that the film made the cut despite these challenges.

Another standout film is Les Invertueuses, a self-produced work by Chloé Aïcha Boro. The film has sparked strong reactions due to its bold exploration of women's self-determination and societal norms. The story follows a 65-year-old grandmother who still has romantic feelings for her first love, and her 16-year-old granddaughter who believes in freedom and fights for both her grandmother’s and her own cause. Boro highlighted the contrast between society’s acceptance of child marriages and the way it views the desires of older women. She pointed out the hypocrisy of a society that finds it acceptable for young girls to marry much older men, but condemns older women for expressing romantic or sexual feelings.

As bold and diverse films like Les Invertueuses challenge societal norms, the FESPACO selection committee maintains its commitment to artistic integrity. Pedro Pimenta, a member of the committee, emphasized that they have never been influenced by political, moral, or religious pressures. He stressed that the committee’s heated discussions are always focused solely on the artistic quality of the work, and that no external constraints are ever considered when selecting films.

Looking ahead, the 30th edition of FESPACO is set for 2027, with festival-goers hoping it will continue to embrace the same open-minded approach to filmmaking.