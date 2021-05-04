Ramadan in Algeria: Activists cook iftar meals for those in need

Muslims all over the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadam.

In Algiers, a Ngo has set up a tent in the Bab El Oued district to offer more than 1,300 iftar meals to the needy so they can break their fast.

"I have been coming here since the beginning of Ramadan, I have friends here who welcome me. I like the atmosphere," said Mostapha who is unemployed.

Since the Hirak uprising two years ago, Algeria has been slammed by strikes, unemployment levels at 15 percent and soaring prices.

The drop in oil prices and the pandemic has made matters worse.

"This year, we have noticed that there are more families visiting and we think it is because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fathers are struggling because of the lack of work," said Meriem Laribi, project manager at the NGO 'El amel Djazair Hope'.

The World Bank says it expects a slow pace of economic recovery for 2021 and 2022.

With a slow covid vaccination process, partial containment measures could remain in place until 2022.

But others who are in more fortunate positions have used the opportunity to help.

"I always bring my daughter with me, because she likes to volunteer for this kind of initiative. She likes to accompany me and also others in the kitchen, it's humanitarian work, it's good that she grows up with these values," said chef Mohammed Addad.