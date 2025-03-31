Muslims attend prayers marking end of Ramadan in Nigeria

Muslims in Nigeria and around the world marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and ushered in the holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Sunday with prayers.

Eid prayers are an important part of the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Fitr. These prayers are typically performed in congregation in a mosque or an open area.

19-year-old Aisha Sanni says she has mixed feelings following the end of the Holy month.

“Ramadan is very, very good and I feel so much happy but at the same time, I feel so much sad because there are so many goodness in Ramadan,” said Aisha Sanni.

The Islamic calendar is lunar and depends on the sighting of the moon — something Muslim religious authorities tend to disagree on.

Muslims believe that fasting during Ramadan teaches self-discipline, self-control, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

In addition to fasting, Muslims engage in increased prayer, and acts of charity during Ramadan.