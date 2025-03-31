Welcome to Africanews

Muslims attend prayers marking end of Ramadan in Nigeria

Muslim women perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday, March 30, 2025   -  
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

Muslims in Nigeria and around the world marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and ushered in the holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Sunday with prayers.

Eid prayers are an important part of the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Fitr. These prayers are typically performed in congregation in a mosque or an open area.

19-year-old Aisha Sanni says she has mixed feelings following the end of the Holy month.

“Ramadan is very, very good and I feel so much happy but at the same time, I feel so much sad because there are so many goodness in Ramadan,” said Aisha Sanni.

The Islamic calendar is lunar and depends on the sighting of the moon — something Muslim religious authorities tend to disagree on.

Muslims believe that fasting during Ramadan teaches self-discipline, self-control, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

In addition to fasting, Muslims engage in increased prayer, and acts of charity during Ramadan.

