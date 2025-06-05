Niger youth go green for Eid to save trees

Ahead of the Tabaski (Eid al-Adha) celebration, young people in Niger have launched the “Eco Eid” campaign to reduce tree cutting and promote sustainable grilling practices.

Each year, the mass grilling of sheep during Tabaski leads to the burning of nearly 50,000 tonnes of wood in Niamey alone, about 25,000 trees contributing to deforestation, air pollution, and desertification.

With support from Save the Children, teens and young adults are spreading awareness both online and door-to-door. They are promoting mineral and organic charcoal as eco-friendly alternatives and encouraging citizens to plant a tree for every sheep sacrificed.

The campaign includes social media outreach, street caravans, and a photo contest, with influencers and local artists joining the cause. In 2024, the initiative reached 3,700 people and distributed 1,000 tree seedlings.

Niger is one of the countries most affected by climate change, losing over 100,000 hectares of arable land annually. Agriculture supports 80% of the population.

“Eco Eid” aims to show that tradition and environmental protection can go hand-in-hand, empowering youth to lead change in their communities.