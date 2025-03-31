Eid al-Fitr: Kenyan Muslims urged to stand with Gaza

Thousands of Kenya's Muslim faithful flocked to the beach to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers and celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan along the shores of the Indian Ocean.

A preacher told worshipers to remember the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza and urged them to pray for peace and send aid to the embattled enclave.

The preacher of the local mosque asked worshippers to pray on the beach because the mosque was not big enough to accommodate everyone.

"Muslims have come out of their homes to mark Eid. They have gathered here on the Kongo shore for the celebrations," said Mohamed Hassan, a Muslim preacher at the Kongo River Mosque, which sits next to the beach.

"We encourage Muslims to spread happiness and offer as much support as possible to the people of Gaza. May they be happy as we are happy on this day," he said.

Muslims around the world are bidding farewell to Ramadan and beginning to celebrate the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid is typically greeted with joy and excitement and is marked with congregational prayers and festivities that usually include family visits, gatherings, outings and new clothes.