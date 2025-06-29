Egypt condemns Israeli 'aggression' against Iran, backs ceasefire

Egypt's top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and emphasized the "importance of sustaining the current ceasefire between both countries.

"We are now working on emphasizing the importance of sustaining the current ceasefire and this requires from us to work quickly on resuming the talks between the Iranian and American sides," Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters in Cairo.

Abdelatty was joined by his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger during her visit to the Egypt on Saturday.

On June 13, Israel started bombing Iran's nuclear facilities, and assassinated top military figures and scientists.

Later, the US also carried out bombing raids.

Iran retaliated by firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli cities, killing dozens.