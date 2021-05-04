Covid-19 and trade dominate Tanzania-Kenya talks

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived in Kenya to meet her counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday for a two-day trip.

It is the first state visit by a Tanzanian leader Kenya since 2016.

Hassan, who became president following the death of her predecessor Magufuli in March, was greeted with a 21 gun salute.

But besides the pleasantries, her trip comes at a time when both countries are seeking to renew ties.

Under Magufuli's rule, Kenya and Tanzania had soured relations with each country accusing the other of unfair trade practices.

Tanzania and Kenya now seek to resolve their tiffs on cross-border trade, including non-tariff barriers.

Another concern will be Covid-19 management.

Tanzania hasn't released data on infections since May last year.

Read more: Tanzania signals change of stance on Covid-19

Tracking Magufuli's last moments, reports say he flew to Kenya

But said on Monday travellers entering the country would have to take covid tests and be subject to mandatory quarantine.

President Hassan said she was forming a committee to study the key issues around the pandemic. But the identity and the terms of reference of the Committee have not been made public.

Hassan wore a mask in public while on the Kenya visit but has not been seen wearing it in Tanzania.

The United Kingdom last month slapped travel restrictions on Kenya after it said a large number of travellers transiting through Nairobi from Tanzania had tested positive for Covid-19. Nairobi responded by issuing similar restrictions on UK.