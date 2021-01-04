Niger's PM visits scenes of attacks that left at least 100 people killed

Niger Prime Minister Brigi Rafini visited the two villages that suffered massive casualties when members of suspected militants killed more than 100 people.

The attack on the two villages Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye located near the border with Mali were in retaliation after two of the fighters had been killed by suspected villagers.

The PM’s visit is seen as a move by the Niger’s government to bolster security in the area.

Niger has endured several attacks by Islamic extremists, including the Nigeria-based Boko Haram, and fighters linked to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, despite the presence of thousands of regional and international troops.

While jihadists in the region pose a growing threat, the West African country is expected to see its first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960.

Some 7.4 million Nigeriens were registered to vote on 27 December to elect the successor to President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has served two terms and is stepping down.