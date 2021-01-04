Outgoing US President Trump on Tape Asking an Official to “Find” Votes

Going Down Kicking and Screaming

In a new twist in the eventful United States presidential election, Donald Trump asked Georgia’s Secretary of State on Saturday asking to "find" the ballots needed to reverse his defeat in 2020.

In a taped phone call which has since been made public by The Washington Post and other media outlets, the unrelenting and outgoing president was unknowingly recorded as saying over the phone, "There's no harm in saying you recalculated.”

The leaked recording immediately caused an immediate outcry in Washington as some officials not only condemn the move but see it as an exposure of and another confirmation of Trump’s perceived contempt for democracy.

Now Could This Be Electoral Fraud?

There is also commentary among politicians touching upon the potential criminal nature of the attempt to lobby an election official to “find” votes so he can win an election already declared as lost.

The tape has also caused alarm in the republican camp — with some outright denouncing the behaviour and others questioning if it will still be possible to oppose the election results in good conscience.

Cue the Biden-Harris Administration

Two months after the election, the begrudged outgoing president appears to still not have accepted his loss — and is yet to concede.

This comes just over two weeks before President-Elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in and Congress is expected to certify the Democrat's victory on Wednesday with 306 electors against 232 for the incumbent president.

A victory already approved by the Electoral College on December 14, 2020.