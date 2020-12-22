Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Israel, Morocco begin first regular flight

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speaks during a press conference with US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner in Jerusalem on December 21, 2020   -  
Copyright © africanews
RONEN ZVULUN/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Morocco

The first scheduled flight between Israel and Morocco was underway Tuesday, less than a fortnight after the two countries agreed to normalise relations.

Passengers on the El Al plane included White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, who played a key role in brokering the peace agreement.

Also on board was the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

Speaking at Ben Gurion airport before departure, Friedman said the deal with Morocco was the fourth agreement between Israel and an Arab country in as many months.

"Each peace agreement stands on its own. Each one is to be celebrated and together they are to be recognized as a sea change in the Middle East," he said.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..