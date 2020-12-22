Israel, Morocco begin first regular flight

The first scheduled flight between Israel and Morocco was underway Tuesday, less than a fortnight after the two countries agreed to normalise relations.

Passengers on the El Al plane included White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, who played a key role in brokering the peace agreement.

Also on board was the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

Speaking at Ben Gurion airport before departure, Friedman said the deal with Morocco was the fourth agreement between Israel and an Arab country in as many months.

"Each peace agreement stands on its own. Each one is to be celebrated and together they are to be recognized as a sea change in the Middle East," he said.