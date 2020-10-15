Malagasy Makay Massif Museum Exposition in France

An African Treasure

The Makay Massif, a true Malagasy refuge in the heart of Africa.

Completely isolated until the early 2000s, these valleys are home to numerous extraordinary animals and plants which have in turn given rise to new species.

This autumn, we take you to explore the Makay, an isolated massif in Madagascar that is home to a unique flora and fauna. In the meantime, we will regularly offer you social network content related to the exhibition. #expomakay

In Lyon, France, the Musée des Confluences has an exhibition that spans over 700 square metres, where visitors can explore.

Hélène Lafont-Couturier, the director of the Musée des Confluences, talks about the Malagasy exposition, "Immersion is important, it's what gets us into a subject. When we cross the corridors before entering the exhibition we are in our lives, and when we enter the exhibition we stall because the universe is completely different, we enter these veils of colour with the sound of birds and we are elsewhere, suddenly we are immersed in the landscapes and we follow a story.”

Drawings, photos, and contributions from scientists and explorers punctuate the visitor's journey through the massif.

The director continues, "We transmit both the history of nature and that of humanity and also this link between humanity and its environment, i.e. both the fauna but also the flora and the entire living world.”

Biodiversity is a fundamental aspect of our physical world that society could better know and understand. A mission that the Musée des Confluences hopes to accomplish via this exhibition which will go till August 28 2021.

"The Musée des Confluences is hosting an exhibition dedicated to the Makay region in south-western Madagascar from October 16. This mineral fortress, which shelters both plant and animal groups, is still difficult for humans to access. The museum, therefore, offers us a total immersion in this still preserved region of Africa" - Pascale Mahé-Keingna of Africanews.