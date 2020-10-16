Welcome to Africanews

Lawyers of Cameroonian Opposition leader Denounce His House Arrest

Maurice Kamto's lawyers have denounced his “de facto” house arrest.   -  
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Cameroon

Outcry at Politician's "De facto" House Arrest

The lawyers of Cameroonian main opposition leader Maurice Kamto denounced what they term his illegal house arrest on Thursday as the president of the Movement for the Revival of Cameroon party has been unable to leave his residence — surrounded by deployed law enforcement, since September 22 following thwarted political demonstrations that saw the arrest of numerous other citizens Cameroonians.

The hearing has been postponed to October 29 amid earlier calls Monday from United Nations human rights experts also demanding his release as they remind Cameroonian authorities that every citizen under international law has the right to organise and participate in peaceful meetings — as well as free movement.

