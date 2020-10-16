Lawyers of Cameroonian Opposition leader Denounce His House Arrest

Cameroon
Outcry at Politician's "De facto" House Arrest
The lawyers of Cameroonian main opposition leader Maurice Kamto denounced what they term his illegal house arrest on Thursday as the president of the Movement for the Revival of Cameroon party has been unable to leave his residence — surrounded by deployed law enforcement, since September 22 following thwarted political demonstrations that saw the arrest of numerous other citizens Cameroonians.
The hearing has been postponed to October 29 amid earlier calls Monday from United Nations human rights experts also demanding his release as they remind Cameroonian authorities that every citizen under international law has the right to organise and participate in peaceful meetings — as well as free movement.
00:30
Tunisia: Municipal Police Chief Arrested Post-Kiosk Death Protests
01:20
Nigerian #EndSARS Protests Intensify as the Youth Seek Police Reform
01:15
Guinea: Condé Urges Opposition to Relax After Violent Protest
01:18
African-Americans Join Nigerian #EndSARS Movement in Solidarity
01:20
Relentless Nigerian Youth Pressure Buhari to Concretely #EndSARS
01:00
UN Urges Libyan Leaders to Prioritise the Country in Peace Talks