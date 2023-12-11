Cameroon's opposition leader Kamto re-elected at the helm of MRC

Cameroon
Cameroonian opposition leader Maurice Kamto was re-elected the national president of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) on Sunday (Dec. 11).
He secured over 99 % of the votes as his list stood unopposed.
MRC militants gathered at the Yaoundé Sports Complex for the party's 2-day convention.
In a speech partly delivered in French and English, 69-year-old Kamto announced the creation of a coalition with the aim to build a peaceful Cameroon.
Kamto said the Political Alliance for Change (APC) will work with Cameroonians of all backgrounds including the supporters of the nation's current regime.
The Cameroon Renaissance Movement will once again take part in all upcoming elections.
This announcement marks a shift in the party's previous contestation strategy. In 2020, it boycotted the legislative and municipal elections and therefore has no representative sitting in the national assembly.
In 2019 and 2020, hundred of executives and militants of the MRC were arrested following what UN experts called peaceful marches which suffered violent repression.
