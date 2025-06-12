Celebration and protests: Nigeria marks 26 years of uninterrupted democracy

Nigeria commemorated 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule on Thursday since the return to civilian governance in 1999.

But the day did not call for celebration in the minds of all Nigerians: in major cities like Lagos and Abuja, hundreds of protesters took to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction with what they describe as the failure of successive governments to deliver the true dividends of democracy.

A major issue is the two-years-old cost-of-living crisis, which has seen inflation soar and many citizens struggle to make ends meet.

Convener of the #EndBadGovernance movement, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, said crucial democratic freedoms were missing in Nigeria. "Aall of the freedoms that a people in a democratic country ought to enjoy, do not exist in Nigeria," he told the Associated Press.

Nigerians already protested in August 2024 against the cost of living and inflation under the movement name #EndBadGovernance. But the government deployed the army and police forces, and at least 24 protesters were killed, according to Amnesty International.

On Thursday, security forces were seen monitoring the protests, which remained largely peaceful.

Protest for some, celebration for others

While democracy day protesters were exercising their rights, pro-government supporters said today should not be a day of protest but celebration.

"If you were around during June 12, you would know that it's a day worth celebrating. We're not saying everything is perfect in the country," said the convener of Team Nigeria for Change, Bestman Nze-Jumbo.

Democracy Day, celebrated annually on June 12, was established to honour the legacy of the June 12, 1993 presidential election - which was widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history - which was annulled by the military government at the time.

As Nigeria navigates its democratic journey, citizens and stakeholders alike are urging leaders to recommit to the principles of accountability, transparency, and inclusion - essential pillars for a democracy that truly serves its people.