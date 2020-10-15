Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan Marathon Champion Banned Until 2023 for Doping

  -  
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP or licensors
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Kenya

A Thursday announcement sees Kenya's running champion Daniel Wanjiru banned from athletics for doping until 8th December 2023,

The 2017 London Marathon winner was suspended in April based on allegations of taking a banned substance - which he denied, however, a tested sample returned levels of red blood cells which had no "physiological explanation," according to a statement issued by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

A similar finding from a test taken In March 2019 that also indicated the likelihood of a prohibited substance or method

