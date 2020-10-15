Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia: Municipal Police Chief Arrested Post-Kiosk Death Protests

A municipal police chief was arrested in Tunisia after protests   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Tunisia

A Cry for Justice

Tunisia announced Wednesday the arrest of a municipal police chief following angry demonstrations in Sbeitla triggered by the death of a sleeping elderly man during the police demolition on Tuesday possibly without warning of an illegal kiosk in a working-class neighbourhood.

Many officials continue to trade blame over the incident with the situation returning to normal a day after as security forces were deployed throughout the town in the central province of Kasserine.

Tunisians online are calling for all responsible be prosecuted.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..