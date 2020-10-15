Tunisia: Municipal Police Chief Arrested Post-Kiosk Death Protests

A municipal police chief was arrested in Tunisia after protests -
Copyright © africanewsAP Photo
By Kizzi Asala
with AFP
Tunisia
A Cry for Justice
Tunisia announced Wednesday the arrest of a municipal police chief following angry demonstrations in Sbeitla triggered by the death of a sleeping elderly man during the police demolition on Tuesday possibly without warning of an illegal kiosk in a working-class neighbourhood.
Many officials continue to trade blame over the incident with the situation returning to normal a day after as security forces were deployed throughout the town in the central province of Kasserine.
Tunisians online are calling for all responsible be prosecuted.
01:20
Nigerian #EndSARS Protests Intensify as the Youth Seek Police Reform
00:55
Uganda security forces seize campaign materials in raid on Bobi Wine office
01:18
African-Americans Join Nigerian #EndSARS Movement in Solidarity
01:20
Relentless Nigerian Youth Pressure Buhari to Concretely #EndSARS
00:30
Namibia: Police Disperse Gender-Based Violence Protest
01:25
White South African Farmers Stage Angry Protest Over Rural Violence