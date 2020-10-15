Tunisia: Municipal Police Chief Arrested Post-Kiosk Death Protests

A Cry for Justice

Tunisia announced Wednesday the arrest of a municipal police chief following angry demonstrations in Sbeitla triggered by the death of a sleeping elderly man during the police demolition on Tuesday possibly without warning of an illegal kiosk in a working-class neighbourhood.

Many officials continue to trade blame over the incident with the situation returning to normal a day after as security forces were deployed throughout the town in the central province of Kasserine.

Tunisians online are calling for all responsible be prosecuted.