Nigerian official faints during corruption probe in parliament

A Nigerian official collapsed on live TV whiles answering questions from lawmakers over mismanagement of funds allocated to a development commission in the country’s oil-rich region.

Daniel Pondei, the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), slumped forward in his chair less than an hour into his session in front of a committee in the House of Representatives.

Following his collapse, several officials in the room went to his aid – one trying to prevent him from possibly chocking, others were fanning him whiles another pour water over his head. He regained consciousness was seen talking with some of the ‘rescuers.’

The committee eventually hurriedly dismissed him as some members were heard asking that an ambulance be called in. He was helped out of the auditorium with the aid of a policeman and two other men.

The NDDC has been the subject of massive mismanagement reports in recent weeks. The management, however, insists that all expenditure were justified including a sizeable sum for COVID-19.

President Buhari last week commented on the reports stressing that his government will do all it takes to uproot saboteurs of development in the region.

“… I have made it clear to the National Assembly and our investigating and law enforcement agencies to pursue better coordination in their work, so that the shared goal of ensuring sanity, transparency and accountability of dedicated funds can be achieved.

“All investigating agencies and auditing firms currently working collaboratively with National Assembly Committees to audit and reposition the NDDC must act with urgency and a sense of purpose, and ensure that I am kept informed of any and all actions being taken.”