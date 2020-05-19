Welcome to Africanews

Algeria and Morocco diplomatic spat after controversial video [Press Review]

By Jerry Bambi

Diplomatic spat between Algeria and Morocco after a video shows the Consul General of Morocco in Oran describing Algeria as an “enemy country”. A video believed to have been hacked by the Algerian authorities in hostility towards Morocco, at the same time when a group of Moroccans are asking to be repatriated to home. Details of the story on aminata.com.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

