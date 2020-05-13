Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

[Press Revue]

By Africanews

with RUTH LAGO

The Morning Call

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni has suggested that the 2021 general elections could be postponed if COVID-19 persists in the country.

The statement made during an interview has stirred the opposition camp, which sees him as an authoritarian trying to cling to power.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..