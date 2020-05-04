Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon: promoting female participation in creativity arts

By Jerry Bambi

On the grand angle this morning, we talk art! We welcome the designer and architect Danielle Diwouta Kotto to talk about this virtual exhibition of contemporary art bringing together twelve young female artists of Cameroonian origin. They are made up of visual artists, photographers, directors, and designers.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

