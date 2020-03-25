Welcome to Africanews

Tributes for late Afrojazz legend Manu Dibango [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The death of veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango was confirmed on Tuesday by his family and representatives.

Dibango succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic at a hospital in the French capital, Paris. Since then reactions have continued to pour in from around the world for the legendary saxophonist. So how is Africa reacting to news of his death?

First we take a look at how Dibango’s home country of Cameroun is reacting in this report

