Can dead people pay tithes? [This is culture]

Some churches have taken the commercialization of the gospel to unimaginable lengths.
A church in Nigeria recently asked the family of its deceased member to pay a two-year tithe they claim he owed them, before the church will accept their invitation to officiate the funeral ceremony.
So can the dead owe tithes?
Claudia Nsono asked Dr. Greg Kame, Adjunct Professor of Theology, Regent University Virginia Beach, USA.
Take a look!@claudiansono
Explosion at Nigeria gas processing plant causes deaths, destruction