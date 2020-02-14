Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cameroon's crisis-marked legislative vote [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Reactions to Cameroon’s crisis-marked legislative and municipal ballot held on February 9, 2020 have continued to pour.

The latest reaction? from the African Union. So what does the regional body make of the election?

And how is Cameroon reacting after what was a low voter turnout poll with records of violence in English speaking areas?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..