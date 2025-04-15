Human Rights Watch urges action over incendiary weapons use in South Sudan

Human Rights Watch Urges Global Action Over Use of Incendiary Weapons in South Sudan

Human Rights Watch is calling on the international community to condemn South Sudan's alleged use of incendiary weapons amid escalating violence in the Upper Nile state. Nyagoah Tut Pur, the group’s South Sudan researcher, warned that government airstrikes have devastated civilian areas like Mathiang, Longekuch, and Nasir, despite international laws prohibiting such weapons in populated zones.

Although South Sudan has not signed the protocol banning these weapons, their reported use underscores urgent calls for stronger global enforcement. Satellite images show significant damage to civilian infrastructure following government strikes.

The main opposition, led by Vice President Riek Machar—currently under house arrest—has demanded an international probe into rights abuses. Fighting between government forces and the White Army, a militia seen as aligned with Machar, has surged since March, threatening the fragile 2018 peace agreement.

Human Rights Watch also urged the UN peacekeeping mission to establish bases in high-risk areas, warning that without security guarantees, peacekeepers cannot operate effectively.