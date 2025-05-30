UN Peacekeepers Day: Children steal spotlight with powerful call for peace

As South Sudan grapples with a deteriorating political and security situation that risks plunging the country back into war, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) marked the International Day of Peacekeepers with a ceremony Thursday in Juba.

An emotional plea for peace from Aluel Mochnom Wuor stole the show at the event. The 10-year-old student spoke from the heart, on behalf of the people of South Sudan, calling on her country’s leaders and the international community to end the conflict so that children have the opportunity they deserve to achieve their dreams.

“To friends afar, peacekeepers across the world who come to help, to heal, to save lives, your aid is kind, your efforts are true. Help us, help the nation, help children build something brand new. Our hearts reach out to build a country where we live in peace. Please leaders, take a stand, take a stand against war. Let love and kindness light their way and bring a bright, peaceful day. I am the voice. I am the lawful one. I love my country, South Sudan.” Aluel Mochnom Wuor said.

Her heartfelt poem amplified the event’s theme, Peace Begins with Me, which promotes the importance of individual responsibility, knowing that every action taken, no matter how small, contributes to a collective movement for peace. It was a message embraced by the representative of the Government of South Sudan.

The event acknowledged the courage and commitment of the 18,000 uniformed and civilian peacekeepers working in difficult and, sometimes dangerous, conditions to support the world’s youngest country on its journey from conflict to peace. Those who have given their lives in the pursuit of that cause were also remembered, with a wreath laying ceremony and lowering of the flags to half-mast.

Prior to the official ceremony, a new memorial was unveiled to recognize the extraordinary efforts of uniformed personnel, who persevere to protect civilians and deter violence, with some sadly losing their lives in the line of duty.The final message of the day was from the peacekeepers thanking those they serve for their unwavering support and promising to stand with them as they persevere against all odds to secure the better future they deserve.