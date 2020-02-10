Welcome to Africanews

Boycott, violence in Cameroon's legislative vote [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Elections for Cameroon’s legislature and local councils have taken place for the first time in seven years after two postponements.

The Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC), party of President Paul Biya, one of the world’s oldest and longest-serving leaders, who has ruled for 37 of his 86 years was favoured to win especially since a part of the opposition, the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC), called for a boycott of the polls and refused to field a single candidate.

In this report, we take a look at how voting went on Sunday and speak with our correspondent Lambert Ngouanfo.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

