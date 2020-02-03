Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia, Algeria leaders meet, to enhance co-operation [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied is on his first visit outside Tunisia since he won the presidency.

Kais Saied was received by his counterpart in Algiers, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for a one-day visit.

The two leaders held talks on ways and means to enhance cooperation. Also discussed were regional issues on that of Libya and Palestine.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

