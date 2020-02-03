Tunisia, Algeria leaders meet, to enhance co-operation [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied is on his first visit outside Tunisia since he won the presidency.
Kais Saied was received by his counterpart in Algiers, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for a one-day visit.
The two leaders held talks on ways and means to enhance cooperation. Also discussed were regional issues on that of Libya and Palestine.
