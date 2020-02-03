Guinea sets 2020 growth rate at 8% [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Guinea has set a new economic growth rate of 8% in 2020, after a fairly satisfactory economic performance in 2019,
To achieve this, Conakry has put in place several strategies to further stabilize its economy.
Basic infrastructure, mining resources, agriculture and even agri-food are all sectors that the country is currently exploiting.
