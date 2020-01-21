Guinea: schools remain shut as unions suspend talks [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Guinea’s teachers union have suspended talks and discussions with the government aimed at ending a strike that has paralysed the country’s education sector.
Schools in the country have remained shut since January 9, 2020, in what has now become a recurring experience for pupils and students in the West african country.
