Nigeria to withdraw troops from the north of the country [Morning Call]

The Nigerian military will be withdrawing troops from parts of the country to enable the Nigeria Police Force to assume full security control.
Despite fresh threats by the Islamic State in collaboration with Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari has clarified the government’s decision, saying the troops should be removed as the nation is not at war and there is no cause for alarm.
Africanews correspondent Ibrahim Abdul’aziz tells us more.
