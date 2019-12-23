Welcome to Africanews

Over 180,000 people affected by floods in Congo [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

The Republic of Congo government estimates that 180,000 people living mainly along the Congo and Oubangui rivers have been affected by flooding caused by the rains in recent weeks.

Africanews correspondent Laudes Martial explains the severity of the situation.

