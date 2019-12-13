Welcome to Africanews

Low voter turnout in Algeria's disputed presidential election [Morning Call]

After almost ten months of massive demonstrations, 24 million Algerian voters were called to the polls to find a successor to deposed former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

A vote massively rejected by a large part of the population that marked its disapproval by abstaining from voting.

Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid gives a breakdown of events.

