Low voter turnout in Algeria's disputed presidential election [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
After almost ten months of massive demonstrations, 24 million Algerian voters were called to the polls to find a successor to deposed former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
A vote massively rejected by a large part of the population that marked its disapproval by abstaining from voting.
Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid gives a breakdown of events.
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Two ex-Algerian Prime Ministers jailed for corruption, activists celebrate
01:16
Historic TV debate for candidates in Algeria's Dec. 12 polls
01:07
Five candidates running for Algeria's 'controversial' presidential polls
01:09
Algerians pile pressure on ruling elite as polls loom
03:24
Algerian MPs debate controversial oil and gas bill [Business]
00:50
Algerian MP detained for money laundering