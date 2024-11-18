Senegal's ruling Pastef party claims victory in snap legislative electioins

A government official says Senegal’s ruling Pastef party has won a decisive victory in Sunday’s snap legislative elections, securing a mandate for its reform agenda.

Early results showed President Bassirou Faye’s party outperforming the two main opposition groups to solidify its dominance eight months after assuming power.

Several opposition figures were quick to congratulate the party following voting which took place peacefully across the country.

Faye assumed power in April following a landslide victory in the presidential poll, promising to crack down on corruption and improve livelihoods.

This raised hopes among the largely youthful population who are facing widespread unemployment and high inflation.

But just six months later, he dissolved parliament accusing lawmakers in the opposition-led assembly of blocking him from executing the promised changes.

Senegal's roughly 7.3 million registered voters were called to elect 165 MPs for five-year terms.

Various parties have reported a lower turnout than for the presidential election in March, with 49.72 per cent nationwide on Sunday, compared with 61.3 per cent eight months ago.

Faye has been hoping these polls would see his party win a majority, allowing his administration to better carry out its mandate.