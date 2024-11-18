Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal's ruling Pastef party claims victory in snap legislative electioins

A man has his identity checked before casting his vote in Dakar, Senegal   -  
Copyright © africanews
Annika Hammerschlag/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Senegal

A government official says Senegal’s ruling Pastef party has won a decisive victory in Sunday’s snap legislative elections, securing a mandate for its reform agenda.

Early results showed President Bassirou Faye’s party outperforming the two main opposition groups to solidify its dominance eight months after assuming power.

Several opposition figures were quick to congratulate the party following voting which took place peacefully across the country.

Faye assumed power in April following a landslide victory in the presidential poll, promising to crack down on corruption and improve livelihoods.

This raised hopes among the largely youthful population who are facing widespread unemployment and high inflation.

But just six months later, he dissolved parliament accusing lawmakers in the opposition-led assembly of blocking him from executing the promised changes.

Senegal's roughly 7.3 million registered voters were called to elect 165 MPs for five-year terms.

Various parties have reported a lower turnout than for the presidential election in March, with 49.72 per cent nationwide on Sunday, compared with 61.3 per cent eight months ago.

Faye has been hoping these polls would see his party win a majority, allowing his administration to better carry out its mandate.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..