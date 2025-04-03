Senegal goes after Macky Sall era officials with amnesty law change

Senegal's parliament on Wednesday approved changes to the country's amnesty law, potentially paving the way for the investigation and prosecution of security personnel and members of the former government suspected of abuses.

126 law makers - mostly members of the ruling Pastef party voted yes for the changes.

Twenty legislators voted against the text after nearly eleven hours of debate.

The changes remove exceptions for torture, assassination and murder.

The amnesty law was adopted last March during the final days of President Macky Sall's administration.

It is thanks to it that current President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko were released from prison to campaign in the election that Faye overwhelmingly won.

During Senegal's political unrest that lasted from 2021-2024, 65 people were killed - 51 by gunfire mostly during oppositionled protests.