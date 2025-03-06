The fight for justice: Amnesty International on Senegal's protest crisis

Senegalese authorities are urged to ensure justice, truth, and reparations for the thousands affected by the violent suppression of protests from 2021 to 2024, as highlighted by Amnesty International on the anniversary of a controversial amnesty law for security forces.

This law, enacted on March 6, 2024, shields individuals from prosecution for actions deemed criminal or offensive during politically charged demonstrations that occurred between February 1, 2021, and February 25, 2024.

The protests, sparked by the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, saw security forces employing excessive and often lethal force, resulting in at least 65 fatalities, primarily from gunfire, along with over 1,000 injuries and around 2,000 arrests.

Amnesty International emphasizes that achieving justice and accountability necessitates the prosecution of security personnel implicated in the unlawful use of force during these protests.

The organization argues that the amnesty law presents a significant barrier to justice, one that the Senegalese government must address as part of its commitment to uphold human rights.

Marceau Sivieude, the interim regional director for West and Central Africa at Amnesty International, stresses the importance of removing this obstacle to ensure that those responsible for the violence are held accountable.

While the financial aid provided in 2024 to some victims of detention and the planned support for families of those killed in the protests represent initial steps toward addressing the aftermath, they fall short of delivering true justice.

Seydi Gassama, executive director of Amnesty International Senegal, asserts that these measures do not fulfill the victims' demands for accountability nor guarantee that such abuses will not recur.

The call for the repeal of the amnesty law and the provision of justice for all victims of human rights violations during the protests remains a pressing priority for the Senegalese authorities.

The arrest of Ousmane Sonko, the opposition leader, in March 2021 sparked a wave of protests across Senegal, igniting public outrage that persisted for three years as the judicial investigation unfolded.

These demonstrations were fueled not only by Sonko's arrest but also by widespread concerns regarding then-President Macky Sall's intentions to seek a third term and the postponement of the presidential elections originally scheduled for February 2024.

As the campaign for the early legislative elections in November 2024 unfolded, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko made a significant pledge to abolish the amnesty law, aiming to deliver justice for those affected by the protests from 2021 to 2024.

His parliamentary list achieved a remarkable victory in the legislative elections on November 17, 2024, securing a substantial majority and signaling a shift in the political landscape.

In 2024, the government initiated financial support for victims of arbitrary detentions through the Ministry of the Family and Solidarities.

By January 2025, this assistance expanded to include families of individuals who lost their lives during the protests, as well as additional victims of arbitrary detentions.

The Ministry reported 79 fatalities linked to the protests and identified 2,172 former detainees eligible for aid.

Although this support was provided outside a formal judicial context, it was developed in collaboration with political prisoner committees and civil society organizations, including Amnesty International, which has been vocal in its opposition to the amnesty law and advocates for the protection of peaceful expression and assembly in Senegal.