Senegal and SUEZ win UN prize for model water partnership

A pioneering partnership between the Senegalese government and global water utility company SUEZ has earned top honours at the 9th International Forum on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), hosted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) in Belgrade from May 14 to 16.

The award, presented to SEN’EAU, a joint venture between SUEZ and the Senegalese government, recognizes the project’s impact in delivering sustainable and high-quality water services, and its contribution toward achieving the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. It was the only African project selected among 60 international initiatives.

Launched five years ago, SEN’EAU was established to address the mounting pressure on Senegal’s water resources brought about by climate change, rapid urbanisation, and population growth. It has since provided continuous access to clean, safe drinking water to over 10 million people across urban and peri-urban areas of the country.

SUEZ Co-CEO Pierre Pauliac expressed pride in receiving the top PPP award, calling it a recognition of the strong collaboration between the company and the Senegalese government. “This is particularly significant as SEN'EAU was the only African project selected among 60 initiatives worldwide,” he said. “The results achieved in five years can serve as a model for other countries.

The partnership implemented in Senegal is replicable and adaptable to local needs, while remaining faithful to the principles of ecology, digital transition, local integration and sovereignty promoted by the UNECE.”

A key strength of SEN’EAU lies in its hybrid governance model, which allows the Senegalese government to maintain sovereignty over water management while leveraging SUEZ’s technical expertise and innovative technologies.

Through this collaboration, water distribution and production systems have been digitized and optimized, leading to significant improvements in service delivery. In Dakar, the capital, residents now benefit from an additional 200,000 cubic meters of water per day, made possible through infrastructure upgrades and increased plant availability.

Customer trust in the service has also grown, with consumer confidence reportedly reaching 93 percent. This has been supported by user-focused improvements, including the introduction of a new water bill model and an online service platform co-developed with consumer associations.

Beyond operational success, the partnership places strong emphasis on environmental sustainability and social impact. Solar energy projects currently under construction are expected to meet nearly a third of the energy needs at two of the country’s main water production plants, helping to avoid 27,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The initiative also includes a robust capacity-building programme, with 25,000 hours of staff training delivered each year. In addition, the creation of a vocational scheme, known as “CAP Canalisateurs,” has provided employment to 100 previously out-of-school youths, offering them long-term prospects in the water sector.

The recognition from UNECE underscores the relevance of the public-private partnership model in delivering essential services under local leadership. It also demonstrates how ecological and digital transformation efforts can be aligned to improve public utilities in a sustainable, inclusive way.

As countries across Africa continue to grapple with water security challenges, SEN’EAU is now being seen as a blueprint for how public-private cooperation can deliver real, scalable solutions tailored to the continent’s unique needs.