France assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council

France has assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of April, with Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont leading the governing body.

Bonnafont said the agenda is to steer the council to ensure it addresses the wars in Ukraine, the Middle East Africa and Haiti.

Bonnafont stressed that for the Security Council, the most pressing question is whether it announcements about the discussions on the ceasefire in Ukraine will produce results.

"As president of the Security Council, we will be open to any suggestion by members so that what is going on right now between the United States, Ukraine, Russia, so that whatever happens is pushed in the right direction by the UN as mandatory."

During the month, the Security Council is expected to meet for its quarterly open debate on the Middle East and Palestinian statehood. Bonnafort said the situation he situation is "very concerning," he said, adding the Council is expected to act across a number of items including Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, more broadly speaking, Lebanon, Syria.