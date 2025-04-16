Senegal: MP Proposes High Treason Charges Against Former President Macky Sall

A Senegalese lawmaker has formally proposed the indictment of former President Macky Sall for high treason.

The move follows revelations from the Court of Auditors alleging serious financial misconduct during Sall’s presidency between 2019 and 2023. The report points to forged documents, embezzlement, money laundering, and illicit enrichment.

While current Justice Minister Ousmane Diagne confirmed that only financial crimes are under investigation for now, he did not rule out future high treason charges if sufficient evidence arises.

Under Senegal’s Constitution, a former president can only be prosecuted for high treason, which requires parliamentary approval and a trial before the High Court of Justice.

This proposal echoes earlier demands from civil society and opposition groups who have long called for accountability. If accepted by the National Assembly, this could lead to an unprecedented legal case in Senegal’s democratic history.