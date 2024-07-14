Algeria: Key opposition figure quits presidential race

Louisa Hanoune of the Algerian Workers Party cited "unfair conditions" for quitting the presidential race.

The announcement comes two days after President Abdelmajid Tebboune said he would seek re-election.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Hanoune said that the legal framework had been skewed to prevent opponents of Tebboune from running.

A veteran of the Algerian opposition, Hanoune ran for president in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

In 2019, during mass protests against Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Hanoune was arrested on accusations of treason. She was charged with ''plotting against the state and the army'' before being released in released in February 2020.

In January 2021, Hanoune was acquitted of the charges.

In power since 2019, Tebboune is the favorite in the September 7 election. The 78-year-old won the last election, marked by a low turnout, with 58% of the vote.

Tebboune served as prime minister under Bouteflika. He oversaw the crackdown on the Hirak movement which organised anti-government rallies.