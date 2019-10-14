Kenyan Brigid Kosgei breaks women's marathon record set 16 years ago

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record when she ran two hours, 14 minutes, four seconds at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday (October 13).

Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to shatter the previous record of 2:15:25 which Briton Radcliffe set in London in April 2003.

Radcliffe was on hand to witness the fall of her record.

Kosgei’s run came little more than 24 hours after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna.

Unlike Kipchoge’s performance, however, Kosgei’s mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.