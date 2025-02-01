Welcome to Africanews

Kenya's Matata, Ethiopia's Taye win Ras Al Khaimah half marathon titles

Kenya's Alex Matata and Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon men's and women's titles on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

United Arab Emirates

Kenya's Alex Matata and Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon men's and women's titles on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

Matata won the men's race in 59-minutes and 20-seconds, Ethiopia's Gemechu Dida finished second in 59:25 while Isaiah Lasoi of Kenya clocked 59:26 to take third.

Ejgayehu Taye, who won the 10,000-metres bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, won the women's race in 1:05:52.

Second went to Judy Kemboi of Kenya in 1:06:34 while her compatriot Jesca Chelangat took third place in 1:06:53.

Additional sources • AP

