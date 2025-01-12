Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia dominates Dubai marathon

Bedatu Hirpa wins Dubai marathon   -  
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

United Arab Emirates

It was good news for Ethiopia at the Dubai Marathon on Sunday as their athletes dominated the leader board.

Bute Gemechu secured the men's title with a time of 02:04:51.

The 23-year-old newcomer, has only competed in a handful of international races so far.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic women’s finish Bedatu Hirpa overtook fellow-Ethiopian Dera Dida on the finishing straight and won in a world lead of 02:18:27. While the 25-year-old celebrated her biggest career win and a huge personal best Dida looked devastated when she crossed the line four seconds behind in 2:18:31.

It was a sight to see, alongside the famous landmarks in Dubai, as Ethiopians secured the top 10 positions in both male and female categories.

