Ethiopia dominates Dubai marathon

It was good news for Ethiopia at the Dubai Marathon on Sunday as their athletes dominated the leader board.

Bute Gemechu secured the men's title with a time of 02:04:51.

The 23-year-old newcomer, has only competed in a handful of international races so far.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic women’s finish Bedatu Hirpa overtook fellow-Ethiopian Dera Dida on the finishing straight and won in a world lead of 02:18:27. While the 25-year-old celebrated her biggest career win and a huge personal best Dida looked devastated when she crossed the line four seconds behind in 2:18:31.

It was a sight to see, alongside the famous landmarks in Dubai, as Ethiopians secured the top 10 positions in both male and female categories.